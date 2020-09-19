Motorcycle driver killed in crash in Aurora

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene after failing to yield right-of-way to the motorcycle, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on Friday evening in Aurora, according to police.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Aurora Parkway and East Arapahoe Road, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The motorcycle driver, a woman, was going east on Arapahoe and entered the intersection on a green light. A Honda Pilot that was going west on Arapahoe made a left turn, failed to yield to the motorcycle's right-of-way, and hit the motorcycle, police said.

The Honda's driver stayed on scene and was treated for minor injuries, according to the release.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene. Her identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after next of kin are notified, police said.

Police said that speed wasn't a factor in the crash, and neither were drugs or alcohol.

The investigation was ongoing. No one was in custody or facing charges at this time. Charges will be determined at the end of the investigation, according to the release.

APD asked that anyone who witnessed the crash, had dash cam footage of the crash, or had any information about the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.