1 dead, 1 seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on East Colfax in Aurora

Westbound Colfax is closed as police investigate.

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed and another seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Friday night.

Aurora Police (APD) said the crash happened on East Colfax Avenue near Uvalda Street at around 8 p.m. Friday. That's near the campuses of University Hospital and Children's Hospital.

The westbound lanes of East Colfax Avenue are closed at Ursula Street as officers investigate the crash and gathered more information, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.

CORRECTION: W/B Colfax is closed, not E/B.



UPDATE: There is one confirmed fatality. A second person has been transported to the hospital w/ serious injuries.



Traffic Unit Officers are on scene gathering additional info & will investigate this crash.



Updates will be here. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 19, 2022

