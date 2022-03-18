1 dead, 1 seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on East Colfax in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed and another seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Friday night.
Aurora Police (APD) said the crash happened on East Colfax Avenue near Uvalda Street at around 8 p.m. Friday. That's near the campuses of University Hospital and Children's Hospital.
The westbound lanes of East Colfax Avenue are closed at Ursula Street as officers investigate the crash and gathered more information, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.
RELATED: County officials plead with public to not post scene photos after bus crash killed 11-year-old
>Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS