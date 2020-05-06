Southbound Parker Road closed after fatal car accident

Aurora police said one car crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

AURORA, Colo. — Southbound Parker Road remains closed from Lehigh Avenue to Quincy Avenue after one person was killed in a multi-car accident.

Aurora Police said three cars were involved in the accident that occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m.

One of those cars crashed through the road median and into oncoming traffic, police said The female driver of the car that crossed over into traffic died from her injuries.

The northbound lanes of Parker Road will also be closed to traffic intermittently while police investigate the crash scene. They asked drivers to stay out of the area to avoid delays.