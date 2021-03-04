Driver injured after wrong-way head-on crash on I-225, police said

An SUV going north in the southbound lanes hit another vehicle and rolled, according to the Aurora Police Department.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a head-on crash that happened late Friday night on Interstate 225 just north of Colfax Avenue.

About 11:45 p.m., APD received a call of a white SUV traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-225 near 6th Avenue, according to police.

A few minutes later, the SUV crashed head-on with a vehicle that was traveling south on the interstate near 17th Place, police said. That's just north of Colfax Avenue.

After the crash, the SUV, a Hummer, rolled over the concrete barrier and into the northbound lanes of I-225, where it came to rest on its roof, APD Officer Matthew Longshore said.

> Video above: 'Don’t do it. It’s not worth it': Law enforcement increasing DUI patrols, published in December 2019.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) arrived on scene and transported the driver of the Hummer to the hospital, Longshore said. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital as a precaution, Longshore said.

APD tweeted that all the lanes of I-225 reopened about 2:14 a.m. on Saturday.

