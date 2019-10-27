THORNTON, Colo. — Police are investigating a collision that left two drivers dead at the intersection of Thornton Parkway and Washington Street early Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the Thornton Police Department said the accident happened at 1 a.m. when a vehicle heading south on Washington Street ran the red light. That vehicle hit another vehicle that was westbound on Thornton Parkway.

The drivers, both men, died as a result of the crash, according to police.

There was no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor, police said, but a final determination will come later from the coroner's office.

Police said there was an Uber decal in the debris from the crash. Authorities added that it is impossible to tell which vehicle it came from or whether the driver was working for Uber when the crash happened.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know