Snow slide closes all lanes of Berthoud Pass

U.S. 40 is closed south of Winter Park – drivers are stuck in the traffic backup waiting for CDOT to clear the slide.

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Berthoud Pass is closed Tuesday afternoon south of Winter Park due to a snow slide that's blocking the roadway.

U.S. 40 is closed between Henderson Mine Road and Robins Roost. Workers with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) were on scene to try to clear road.

Drivers stuck on Berthoud Pass tweeted out photos of the traffic backup along U.S. 40, blaming the 65-degree temperatures in the area for triggering the traffic-stopping avalanche.

Matt Moniz is stuck in the traffic, tweeting out pictures of the current scene. He said it looks like CDOT is making good progress clearing the road. He said he spotted a drone in the air over the slide.

Berthoud Pass at 1436 MST. 65F has triggered a wet slab avalanche. No idea 🤷🏻‍♂️ how long it will be closed #berthoudpass. pic.twitter.com/XZiEVcMozR — Matt Moniz (@climb7moniz) April 11, 2023

Moniz said he's been waiting in traffic for about an hour. "But it’s a beautiful day and everyone is chill. Drone operator a few cars down says CDOT is making progress. Suspect CAIC is assessing safety as well. Hopefully within the hour," he tweeted.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, there's a considerable threat of avalanches in most mountain areas of the state, especially at mid- and lower-elevation slopes.

Some slopes can produce wet-slab avalanches, when meltwater flows through snowpack and the snow can lose cohesion, CAIC says on its website. Dry avalanches can be triggered on easterly facing slopes.

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department shared a photo of the slide:

Berthoud Pass is currently closed at MM 238 due a snow slide covering all lanes of travel. CDOT personnel are enroute at this time. Go to cotrip.org for the most updated road conditions. Posted by Fraser Winter Park Police Department on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.