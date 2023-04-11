Snow slide closes all lanes of Berthoud Pass

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Berthoud Pass is closed Tuesday afternoon south of Winter Park due to a snow slide that's blocking the roadway.
U.S. 40 is closed between Henderson Mine Road and Robins Roost. Workers with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) were on scene to try to clear road.
Drivers stuck on Berthoud Pass tweeted out photos of the traffic backup along U.S. 40, blaming the 65-degree temperatures in the area for triggering the traffic-stopping avalanche.
Matt Moniz is stuck in the traffic, tweeting out pictures of the current scene. He said it looks like CDOT is making good progress clearing the road. He said he spotted a drone in the air over the slide.
Moniz said he's been waiting in traffic for about an hour. "But it’s a beautiful day and everyone is chill. Drone operator a few cars down says CDOT is making progress. Suspect CAIC is assessing safety as well. Hopefully within the hour," he tweeted.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, there's a considerable threat of avalanches in most mountain areas of the state, especially at mid- and lower-elevation slopes.
Some slopes can produce wet-slab avalanches, when meltwater flows through snowpack and the snow can lose cohesion, CAIC says on its website. Dry avalanches can be triggered on easterly facing slopes.
The Fraser Winter Park Police Department shared a photo of the slide:
