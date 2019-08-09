AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" after someone's body was found inside of a car burning on Interstate 225 early Sunday morning.

Police were called to southbound I-225 near Colfax Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on a report of a vehicle fire, according to a release from the department.

When the fire was extinguished, the release says officers found an unidentifiable body inside the car.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office is currently working to identify that person who died.

"Due to the suspicious nature of this death, the Aurora Police Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is handling this investigation," the release says.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call either Agent Lampson with Aurora Police at 303-739-601 or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipster can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

