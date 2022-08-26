4-vehicle crash involving school bus sends 4 to hospital

Colorado State Patrol said the accident, involving a school bus, occurred around 8 a.m. Friday.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Four people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Boulder County early Friday morning.

The crash involved four vehicles, including a school bus, at U.S. Highway 287 and Lookout Road.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said four people were transported to the hospital, but there were no major injuries. There were no students on the school bus at the time of the crash, according to CSP.

Eastbound Lookout Road and southbound 287 are closed as of 9 a.m.

CSP said the accident was first reported at 8:11 a.m.

