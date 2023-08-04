Motorcyclist killed in crash

Police said the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

BOULDER, Colorado — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Boulder on Thursday night.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said officers were called to the intersection of 30th Street and Eagle Way for a report of a crash just before 7:30 p.m.

BPD said an SUV driver was heading north on 30th Street and turning west onto Eagle Way when a southbound Yamaha R6 motorcycle rider crashed into the SUV at high speed.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Hawaii, died at the scene. The 27-year-old woman who was driving the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers, according to police. She and her dog were not hurt.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will identify the man who died.

Police said their investigation so far suggests that the motorcyclist's speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and Boulder Police is asking anyone who witnessed anything leading up to the crash or the crash itself to contact Officer Kaufman at 720-291-2768 or email kaufmand@bouldercolorado.gov reference case 23-07448.

