FAIRPLAY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash Friday on U.S. 285 on Red Hill Pass near Fairplay claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a Toyota Tundra was heading south about 6 p.m. Friday when it crossed the center line and hit a Hyundai Tucson that was traveling north.

The 56-year-old male driver of the Toyota was airlifted to St Anthony's Hospital with serious injuries.

The 30-year-old female driver of the Hyundai, along with a 28-year-old male passenger, were transported to the hospital for injuries.

An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, CSP said. The woman and child were from Bailey.

Authorities said the occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident. Alcohol, drugs, and speed were not suspected in the crash, according to CSP.

