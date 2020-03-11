Train vs. SUV crash kills 1

One person was killed after an SUV was hit by a train in Brighton, Tuesday.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a train versus SUV, that killed one person Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:25 p.m., CSP was called out to the area of 152nd Avenue and Lark Bunting Lane in Brighton, for an SUV that was hit by a train, according to Trooper Josh Lewis. That's just of Interstate 76 and Bromley Lane.

One person who was inside the 2003 Ford SUV was killed in the crash, according to Lewis.

152nd Avenue was closed down in the area during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.