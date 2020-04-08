'Nurses are busy enough': CDOT gets personal to encourage seat belt use

The Colorado counties that had the most unbuckled deaths in 2019 were Adams (25), Weld (23) and El Paso (15).

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) launched a new public awareness campaign on Tuesday to draw attention to the importance of seat belt safety and the importance of buckling up.

Throughout August, CDOT’s “Reasons” campaign will remind drivers and passengers about the wide variety of personal reasons people may have for buckling up.

Healthcare providers and first responders helped kick off the campaign with video testimonials about buckling up.

“We all have reasons to make it to our destination safely, and wearing a seat belt can help ensure that we do,” said CDOT Traffic Safety Manager Sam Cole. “CDOT’s campaign taps into lighthearted things that motivate us, while also underscoring the serious consequences of not buckling up.”

“This message is particularly relevant right now as healthcare workers are under a lot of stress from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Cole. “By wearing seat belts, drivers and passengers can avoid ending up in an urgent care facility, putting additional strain on the system.”

Some of the reasons to buckle up:

Reason #11: A windshield is something nobody should go through.

Reason #21: “Be right back” shouldn’t be your last words.

Reason #84: You finally paid off your student loan.

Reason #156: You’re not out of dad jokes yet.

The campaign includes out-of-home billboards and bus tails, variable message sign reminders, radio ads and paid social media and video testimonials will be shared via CDOT’s social media.

