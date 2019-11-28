WALSENBURG, Colo. — A bus carrying more than 50 people rolled over onto the shoulder of Interstate 25 near Walsenburg early on Thanksgiving morning, according to a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. near mile marker 45 which is about four miles south of Walsenburg in southern Colorado.

Between 50 and 75 people were on the bus when it rolled, Trooper Josh Lewis with CSP said. He said injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

One lane of northbound I-25 is restricted as crews investigate the crash.

