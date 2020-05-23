Car goes through backyard, hits side of house in Broomfield

Police said they don't know yet what caused the driver to lose control. No one in the house was hurt.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police said they don't know yet what caused a driver to lose control of their vehicle and crash through the backyard of a home in Broomfield on Saturday morning.

The incident happened about 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of Kohl and Sage streets, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

The car went through a backyard, destroying a fence, and hit the side of the house, police said. Photos showed debris strewn across the home's front yard.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries. No one inside the house was injured, police said.

North Metro Fire Rescue's technical rescue team was on scene to stabilize the part of the house where the car hit it.

Broomfield Police said the investigation will include figuring out why the driver lost control of their vehicle.