CASTLE PINES, Colo. — A driver went off the road and across a golf course before crashing into a home in Castle Pines Tuesday evening.

That's according to South Metro Fire Rescue who tweeted about the crash.

The department said the car crashed through the backyard fence and ended up in the living room of the home in Middleham Place.

At the time of the crash, firefighters said the homeowner was sitting on her couch with her dogs, just a few feet from where the car ended up.

South Metro Fire Rescue

There is no word on what authorities believe caused the crash.

We also don't know if the driver of the car was injured.

