WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Three lanes of traffic in each direction on US 36 are expected to reopen by October, according to a construction update Thursday from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The eastbound lanes of US 36 between Wadsworth Boulevard and 104th Avenue/Church Ranch Boulevard have been closed since July 12 after a crack on the highway turned into a sinkhole. CDOT reconfigured traffic to allow two lanes of eastbound traffic on the westbound side in that area.

CDOT said it's No. 1 priority is to return US 36 to its original traffic pattern, as well as add a temporary bike path.

US 36 construction crews are currently working on installing geofoam after completing the rock foundation underneath the eastbound wall of the crumbled highway, CDOT said.

Geofoam is a lightweight backfill that has been used effectively in similar situations with settlement.

"Since geofoam is lightweight, it reduces pressure and stress to the underlying soil," CDOT wrote in its update. "It is also very strong, which means it can safely support highway loading and also lead to improved slope stability. Of the different options considered, this option provides the best factor of safety."

CDOT will complete additional work on the wall, bike path and a fence, with an estimated completion date of December.

CDOT estimated it will cost $20 million to fix the highway. Kraemer North America is the contractor on the project.

