CDOT hopes to reopen I-70 through Glenwood Canyon 'within days'

After 10 days, transportation leaders said the canyon closure is the longest interstate shut-down in that area in recent memory.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — During a briefing Thursday night, CDOT leaders delivered some encouraging news about Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon.

“We’re looking at days, not weeks, to reopen it,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “The end is in sight for the closure and we know that every day matters.”

The interstate has been closed from Glenwood Springs to Gypsum since Monday, Aug. 10, due to the Grizzly Creek Wildfire burning in that area.

Lew and other CDOT leaders shared an update on the status of I-70 during a virtual meeting Thursday night. The state is assessing potential damage from the fire, including the structural integrity of the road and bridges, as well as the fire’s impact on the vegetation and stability of the canyon soil.

“With storms expected over the next few days, we need the rain to fight the fires. The burn areas have increased vulnerabilities for mudslides, rockfalls, and we’ll ultimately have avalanche risk as well,” Lew said.

CDOT said the Hanging Lake Tunnel Operations Center, which was previously evacuated, has reopened to CDOT staff. They described this as “good news” because reopening the tunnel is one of several prerequisites to reopening the road.

CDOT acknowledged the detour route adds several hours to motorists' trip even without additional traffic and asked for continued patience from drivers.

“I’d also stress to folks to not follow navigation apps that may be sending folks to routes and mountain passes, smaller mountain roads that are not designed for heavy traffic,” Lew said.

She named Cottonwood Pass as one example of a bad-choice detour.

That road is closed to traffic now, but not before an Amazon semi-truck tipped into Wendy Hayden’s yard last week. She lives about a quarter-mile up the beginning of Cottonwood Pass, along County Road 113.

“It knocked down our gates to our driveway, we have ranch gates. And the cab of the truck was leaning on one of the driveway posts,” she said.

That happened early Tuesday morning, Hayden said.

Nine days later, the truck was still on its side outside her home Thursday night. Hayden said it was leaking oil and fuel into the grass, and said the weight of the contents inside the truck appear to be bulging from one side. Hayden said getting the truck removed has been difficult for many reasons, including contacting the parties involved, as well as tow truck access to the area.

“Mainly I just don’t feel safe,” she said. “People [are] stopping to climb in the truck, look at the truck, take pictures.”

Adding to her concern, the Red Canyon Fire started burning in recent days not far from Hayden's home. And the truck still blocked her driveway.

“It’s the most direct access to the road and safety in an evacuation, and I don’t have that access.”

An Amazon spokesperson offered an emailed update Thursday night saying:

“We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure a safe, timely removal of the vehicle.”

Hayden said she heard the truck could be removed from her property as early as Friday.

Frustrated by this ordeal, she said it's not the first time drivers have tried to use Cottonwood Pass as a cut-through. She said would like to see semi-truck drivers face a penalty for attempting to use the route.

Back in Glenwood Canyon, CDOT officials said the 10-day long closure of I-70 is a new record.

“Interestingly enough, this is the longest closure [through the canyon], at least in the 25 years I’ve been with the department,” said Mike Goolsby, the CDOT Region 3 transportation director, citing two previous closures due to rockfalls that both left the highway closed for a week.

“Both of those were right at seven days, today is day 10 of Grizzly Creek Fire, so we're in uncharted territory,” he said.