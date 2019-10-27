DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is still in need of plow drivers this winter, with more than 40 positions available.

A spokesperson said CDOT has filled 65 of the 111 temporary positions that are needed across the state. That means they still have 46 positions to fill.

Sixteen permanent highway maintenance positions are also available, CDOT said. Those are spread across all five of CDOT's regions, but the majority of the permanent vacancies are in the Denver area, on the Western Slope and in the northwest.

Drivers are also needed in the Greeley, Pueblo and Durango areas. Open positions are also available along the Interstate 70 corridor west of the

Eisenhower Tunnel and in the Craig area.

"Progress has been made but we still have a ways to go to being at full capacity," said CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison.

Starting pay is $23 an hour for the temporary positions, according to the CDOT website.

To apply for a position, visit the CDOT website.

