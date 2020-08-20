CDOT remembers pedestrians killed with display of 76 shoes

To date in 2020, there have been 47 pedestrian deaths on Colorado roadways.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is remembering the 76 pedestrians who lost their lives in Colorado in 2019 with a new pedestrian safety campaign.

CDOT's new safety campaign, called "Left Behind," aims to decrease the number of pedestrian crashes in Colorado.

The campaign will highlight the aftermath and devastation of a pedestrian crash by focusing on the personal belongings left behind after a pedestrian crash.

Colorado drivers and pedestrians will see the campaign on billboards in Colorado Springs and the Denver metro area, as well as on RTD buses, rail cars, bus shelters and on social media.

"CDOT strives to keep all Coloradoans safe on our roadways, whether they are driving or walking," said CDOT Traffic Safety Manager Sam Cole. "During the summer months more people are out walking so it’s important we all use extra caution and do our part to ensure everyone gets home safely."

"Streets connect us and can foster health, happiness and opportunity, but only if they are safe places for everyone," said Jill Locantore, executive director of Denver Streets Partnership. "This is a powerful campaign that has the potential to significantly raise awareness about the importance of pedestrian safety."

"In 2018, our son Gavin was on his way home from fishing with friends when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver," said Melissa Myers. "Since Gavin’s tragic and senseless death, our family, friends and community have been advocating for the safety of pedestrians because no family should ever have to bury their loved one at the hand of a careless or distracted driver. We’re sharing our story in hopes that it will help save more lives."

CDOT safety tips:

Eliminate distractions while driving This includes using cell phones, eating or turning to talk to passengers.

Reduce speed Reducing your speed on busy streets can greatly improve pedestrian safety.

Make eye contact or nod Eye contact and/or a quick nod is an easy way to confirm that both the driver and pedestrian see each other at intersections.

Always use crosswalks Most crashes occur at non-intersections. Drivers should use extra caution when approaching a crosswalk.

Follow the rules of the road The crosswalk is a no-car zone and motorists should stop prior to the crosswalk.

