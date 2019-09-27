WESTMINSTER, Colo. — All lanes of US 36, both and eastbound and westbound, will be reopened in the original configuration, by 5 a.m. Friday morning, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Transporation (CDOT). Express tolling will begin again in both directions on Friday.

Two eastbound lanes were restored Thursday morning. The bike path through the area also reopened in a temporary configuration, according to CDOT.

The eastbound lanes of US 36 between Wadsworth Boulevard and 104th Avenue/Church Ranch Boulevard have been closed since July 12 after a crack on the highway quickly turned into a sinkhole. CDOT reconfigured traffic to allow two lanes of eastbound traffic on the westbound side in that area while crews worked on a more permanent solution.

Since that time, CDOT crews have been working to return US 36 to its original traffic pattern of three lanes in each direction, as well as add a temporary bike path.

The far right lane of eastbound US 36 in the area will have a narrow shoulder and a concrete barrier, and the temporary bike path will be directly to the right of that barrier, CDOT said.

“Once the temporary bike path is open, bicyclists can expect intermittent closures of the bike path through November so construction crews can continue to work safely on the side of the wall," CDOT said in a press release. "Please be extra cautious and aware when using the temporary bike path."

Last month, CDOT completed work to install 6,000 blocks of geofoam behind a retaining wall to help with stability of the road. Geofoam is a lightweight backfill that has been used effectively in similar situations with settlement.

RELATED: CDOT completes geofoam block installation for US 36

CDOT had previously said it would cost $20 million to fix the highway. Kraemer North America is the contractor on the project.

Crews will continue additional work on the wall, bike path and a fence, with an estimated completion date of December.

RELATED: US 36: Crews install 2,500 blocks of geofoam

RELATED: CDOT hopes to have 3 lanes of US 36 reopened by October

RELATED: US 36 collapse: Everything you need to know

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | US 36 collapse