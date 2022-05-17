Congested stretch of I-70 getting new lane in Summit County

CDOT hopes to improve safety and reliability on several stretches of Colorado mountain roads.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is celebrating the end of one mountain road project while beginning another.

Colorado Highway 9 Widening

Project leaders gathered Monday to mark the end of the Colorado Highway 9 Widening from Iron Springs to Frisco ("Gap Project").

The project included two new roundabouts and the widening of Colorado Highway 9 to four lanes from downtown Frisco to Iron Springs. Road work on the Frisco to Iron Springs project began May 11, 2020 to widen CO 9 to four lanes.

Improvements include constructing a pedestrian underpass between the Peninsula Recreation Area and the County Commons on the south side of Frisco, as well as installing noise walls along Water Dance and Frisco Bay Townhomes, traffic signal replacement and drainage improvements throughout the corridor, according to CDOT.

"The Gap Project has done a lot more than add more drive lanes for cars," said Town of Frisco Mayor Hunter Mortensen. "It has created a better and safer experience for cars, pedestrians, and bikers with three pedestrian underpasses within one mile and with CDOT’s construction of more sidewalks and recreation paths in alignment with Frisco’s Trails Master Plan. The Town of Frisco is thankful to have partnered with Summit County Government and CDOT to make this stretch better for everyone."

I-70 Frisco to Silverthorne Auxiliary Lane project

The I-70 Frisco to Silverthorne Auxiliary Lane project, which CDOT began this spring, aims to improve safety on Interstate 70.

"This project complements several other safety improvement projects this summer, located from Frisco extending east to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. "Those are the Silverthorne to Eisenhower Tunnel resurfacing, the I-70 Structure Replacement West of Eisenhower Tunnel, and the Eisenhower Tunnel Infrastructure Upgrades."

CDOT crews aim to have completed a new auxiliary lane from just west of Frisco to just east of Silverthorne by the time the project ends in 2023.

CDOT said the high crash rate for this section of I-70 causes delays for emergency response and partial interstate closures.

"Safety improvements are critical to Summit County communities," said Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue. "Reducing closures—or reducing the length of closures—is an important part of those improvements. I would also like to thank CDOT for considering equitable access and multimodal transportation as part of the work to improve I-70 on the mountain corridor."

Improvements also include upgrades to drainage, deer fencing in both directions of I-70, additional parking for passenger vehicles at the eastbound I-70 scenic overlook.

"Traffic impacts before early July will be the greatest at the exit 205 interchange (Silverthorne) with US Highway 6 and Colorado Highway 9 (Blue River Parkway)," said CDOT Program East Engineer Rob Beck. "As part of the preparation for the auxiliary lane, work also includes widening of I-70 the road in the construction zone, repaving eastbound lanes in the construction zone and restriping, widening of bridges over US 6 and the Blue River."

