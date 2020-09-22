CDOT to close I-70 in Glenwood Canyon for two hours early Wednesday

Updated lighting will be installed early Wednesday at the No Name Tunnels in Glenwood Canyon.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews will close Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The interstate will be closed for eastbound motorists at Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and westbound motorists will be stopped at Exit 133 (Dotsero) from midnight to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure is due to a lighting replacement project at No Name Tunnel.

Part of CDOT’s "Whole System - Whole Safety initiative," the project will focus on replacing antiquated lighting controls and fixtures with 676 new LED fixtures. The new lighting system will be tied into the Hanging Lake Tunnel Operations Center so the lighting can be monitored and controlled by personnel in the Hanging Lake Tunnel, according to CDOT.

The updated lights will use less power while allowing more light for the traveling public to have better visibility during the day and night.

Additional work will consist of:

Slotted drain installation for storm water management

Removal of old lighting system and installation of new lighting system.

Programming and integration of the lighting control center.

