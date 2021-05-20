'Historic shift' will close Interstate 70 for the entire weekend

CDOT will close Interstate 70 this weekend for an "historic traffic shift" in the heart of Denver.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close Interstate 70 this weekend for an "historic traffic shift" in the heart of Denver.

Also known as the "Mile High Shift," the traffic shift will close eastbound and westbound I-70 between Washington Street and I-270 from Friday, May 21 at 10 p.m. to Monday, May 24 at 5 a.m.

The closure will allow CDOT to move all six lanes of Interstate 70 traffic (between Brighton Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard) from the existing viaduct to the future westbound lanes of I-70 in the lowered section of the project.

"The Mile High Shift will allow crews to then safely demolish the structurally deficient 57-year-old viaduct and build the future eastbound lanes of I-70," according to CDOT release.

CDOT said the new traffic configuration will mark a new chapter in Colorado’s history, as I-70 will be approximately 30-feet below ground, a nearly 60-foot difference from its current elevation.

Mile High Shift traffic impact:

Friday, May 21 at 10 p.m. to Monday, May 24 at 5 a.m.

Westbound I-70 traffic: Head west on I-270, to westbound I-76, continue south onto I-25 and exit onto westbound I-70.

Head west on I-270, to westbound I-76, continue south onto I-25 and exit onto westbound I-70. Eastbound I-70 traffic: Head north on I-25, take eastbound I-76, continue east on I-270 and exit onto eastbound I-70.

Earlier in May, CDOT announced seven fossils, including a camel, were found between Oct. 16 and 19, 2020 as construction work took place on the new lowered section of I-70.

"We've got over a million cubic yards of material that we will eventually move out of this lowered section," said Central 70 Project Director Bob Hays. "We were digging down by the Union Pacific Crossing and we came across a fossilized camel, and yes camel is what I said."

The fossils, which included a tooth, date back to the Ice Age, according to Paul Murphey, a paleontologist with Paleo Solutions. Once the Central 70 Project is complete, Murphey said his company will provide CDOT with a report of the items found and donate them to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

The Central 70 Project, which broke ground in 2018, will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 56-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard.

CDOT said traffic will be in its final configuration by late 2022 with landscaping, installation of park elements and additional items continuing through 2023.

More information on the $1.2 billion project is available at central70.codot.gov.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.