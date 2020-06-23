WATCH LIVE: CDOT to update summer construction plans for Central 70 project

As part of work this summer, the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Steele/Vasquez will close permanently.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) on Tuesday morning will provide an update on the progress of the Central 70 project, which began nearly two years ago.

The massive $1.2 billion project to make over a 10-mile portion of the highway through north Denver officially got underway with a groundbreaking in July 2018.

CDOT will provide an update at 10 a.m. and once that begins you'll be able to watch it inside this article, through the 9NEWS app and on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

So far, nearly two million man hours have been invested in the project which is the state's largest-ever construction project, CDOT said. During an update set for 10 a.m., officials plan to highlight accomplishments to date and will go summer construction impacts.

Those impacts include the upcoming permanent closure of the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Steele/Vasquez and the full weekend closure of I-70 between Steele/Vasquez and I-270.

The "Central 70" plan — a public-private partnership between CDOT and Kiewit Meridiam Partners (KMP) — includes ripping out the crumbling I-70 viaduct across north Denver, expanding the highway between Interstate 25 and Chambers Road using toll lanes and sinking a portion of the highway between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

A 4-acre park will also be built across the highway between Columbine and Clayton streets.

After a couple of delays, CDOT said late last year that the expected completion date is December 2022.

CDOT said the purpose of the project is to alleviate traffic congestion in the area and ensure the integrity of the highway's 54-year-old viaducts by providing the "first safety and capacity improvements ... since the highway's construction in 1964."

The project will also enhance pedestrian and bicycle connectivity by incorporating eight-foot sidewalks, tree lawns and lighting along roads.