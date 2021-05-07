Brighton Boulevard on-ramp to WB I-70 to close this weekend

The project that is working to remove a 57-year-old viaduct and lower Interstate 70 will close the Brighton on-ramp through the weekend.

DENVER — The Central 70 Project through the heart of Denver will close the Brighton Boulevard on-ramp to westbound Interstate 70 this weekend.

The ramp will close from 8 p.m. Friday, May 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 10 for paving operations.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said motorists traveling southbound on Brighton Boulevard will have to go west on 47th Avenue, south on Baldwin Court and then head westbound on 46th Avenue to Washington Street for access to westbound I-70.

Motorists traveling northbound on Brighton Boulevard will go northwest on 44th Street and then head westbound on 46th Avenue to Washington Street for access to westbound I-70.

CDOT said this weekend's work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

The project is scheduled to be completed by winter 2022. CDOT said that while there will be some punch-list items to complete in 2023, there will be nothing major that will impact commuters.

More information on the project is available at central70.codot.gov.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.