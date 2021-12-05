Portion of eastbound I-70 fully closed this weekend for Central 70 Project

The highway will be closed between Brighton Boulevard and I-270 from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

DENVER — Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, eastbound Interstate 70 will be fully closed all weekend from Brighton Boulevard to Interstate 270 for work related to the Central 70 Project.

The roadway will remain closed through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 19 to allow for final paving operations, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

>The video above is about fossils that were unearthed during the project.

Work constructing the new three-mile stretch of I-70 between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street is nearly finished, but before reaching that milestone, there will be two weekend-long closures of I-70 to complete final paving, one in each direction.

"For the safety of the public, CDOT and the Central 70 Project developer, Kiewit Meridiam Partners, have agreed to implement additional, one-directional, full weekend closures so motorists aren't driving on uneven lanes or temporary striping while we finish work in this section," said CDOT Central 70 Project Director Bob Hays.

"In addition, by conducting these full weekend closures we will be able to finish paving and other construction activities in this area several weeks early providing relief to both motorists and businesses. Traffic will be in its final alignment by the end of July and crews will be finished with this section by fall 2021."

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Eastbound I-70 from Brighton Boulevard to I-270 will be closed from 10 p.m., Friday, July 16, through 5 a.m., Monday, July 19.

The westbound lane closure was set for the weekend of July 23 but that has been rescheduled to a later date.

All the work is weather and site condition dependent and is subject to change. The latest project updates can be found here.

The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.