New section of Central 70 Project opens to traffic Wednesday

Drivers will be shifting onto the permanent eastbound lanes between Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard.

DENVER — Permanent lanes on Interstate 70 eastbound will open to traffic Wednesday morning between Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The traffic shift is part of the Central 70 Project. This will be the first shift for drivers onto the permanent I-70 eastbound lanes in the new lowered section, CDOT said in a news release.

Eastbound lanes will shift to the south as crews work on future Express Lanes between the eastbound and westbound lanes. No detours are planned, CDOT said.

The last traffic shift for eastbound I-70 will happen by the end of the summer between Brighton Boulevard and Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard, CDOT said.

The Central 70 Project is reconstructing 10 miles of I-70 between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road.

As part of the project, CDOT is removing the viaduct, lowering the interstate between Brighton and Colorado Boulevards, adding Express Lanes and placing a park over part of the lowered interstate.

The project was projected to cost $1.2 billion and is scheduled to be completed in late 2022.

