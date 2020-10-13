Central 70 Project reaches milestone with WB I-70 traffic shift

Drivers will be shifted approximately 50 feet outward on westbound Interstate 70 beginning Monday, Oct. 19.

DENVER — Motorists should plan for a new traffic pattern on westbound Interstate 70 between Monaco Street and Colorado Boulevard beginning Monday, Oct. 19.

As part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project, lanes will shift outward on westbound I-70 to allow crews to rebuild the inner section of the new I-70 alignment.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said various overnight lane closures on westbound and eastbound I-70 will be required on Sunday, Oct. 18, to prepare for this shift.

Overnight lane closures between Monaco Street and Colorado Boulevard are expected between 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 and 5 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19.

Traffic is expected to be in the new configuration until summer 2021, according to CDOT.

The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 56-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

More information on the project is available at central70.codot.gov.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.