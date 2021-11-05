Fossilized camel unearthed as part of Central 70 Project

Crews also worked to remove remnants of an old elementary school that was buried under the project site.

DENVER — As the Central 70 Project moves forward, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is inviting the public to tour the new lowered section of Interstate 70 and learn about the project and history of the area which includes a camel. Yes, a camel.

"We've got over a million cubic yards of material that we will eventually move out of this lowered section," said Bob Hays, Central 70 Project Director. "We were digging down by the Union Pacific Crossing and we came across a fossilized camel, and yes camel is what I said. Very interesting, kind of unique that we found that."

The camel came as a bit of a surprise, but crews knew from the start they'd have to work around the old Swansea Elementary School which was buried when the new one was built.

"They demolished the old one and they actually just buried it in the ground," said Hays.

It contained asbestos so they had to carefully remove all of that material and take it to a hazardous material waste site. They're removed about half of the material that they need to, so there's a chance another camel or other surprise could be found.

Construction began on the $1.2 billion plan to makeover a 10-mile portion of the highway through north Denver in April 2018.

It includes ripping out the crumbling I-70 viaduct across north Denver, expanding the highway between Interstate 25 and Chambers Road using toll lanes and sinking a portion of the highway between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

A 4-acre park will be built across the highway between Columbine and Clayton streets.

On Saturday, May 15, anyone can walk along the half-mile section of highway is between Brighton Boulevard and Clayton Street as part of a free public event.

While there, they'll be able to see how crews maneuvered around the I-70 viaduct to build out the lowered section and new bridges above the interstate.

In late May, all six lanes of I-70 traffic will be shifted off of the viaduct and into the lowered section of the highway. Right now the plan is to do that over a weekend beginning May 21. That weekend the highway will be closed with detours in place and come Monday, May 24, the shift to the new lowered section will be complete.

The move will make way for the viaduct demolition this spring.

Saturday's event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., is titled "More Than an Interstate: Inside Colorado's Largest Transportation Project." The exhibition will feature 25 stations chronologically installed throughout the new lowered section of I-70. Visitors will learn more about the history of Colorado and the Globeville Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods, the origins of the interstate system, and the need for the Central 70 Project.

Exhibit elements will be available in English and Spanish. Food truck purchases will be available.

All current COVID-19 guidelines from CDPHE and DDPHE will be followed. Registration is required and you can do so at this link.

Parking is available at the National Western Complex, Lots J & K.

CDOT said the purpose of the project is to alleviate traffic congestion in the area and ensure the integrity of the highway's 54-year-old viaducts by providing the "first safety and capacity improvements ... since the highway's construction in 1964."

Completion is set for sometime next year.