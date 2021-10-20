Champa Street to close for Convention Center’s 3rd construction crane

Once construction is completed, the Colorado Convention Center will have a rooftop terrace with sweeping views of Denver's skyline and the mountains.

DENVER — A third crane will soon tower over the Colorado Convention Center.

On Wednesday, the arrival and set up of a third crane that will support the Colorado Convention Center Expansion Project will require crews to close Champa Street from 14th Street to Speer Boulevard for a few days.

The Champa Street closure from 14th Street to Speer Boulevard is scheduled from Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 5 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m.

The City of Denver has message boards in place to give travelers who normally take this route advance notice.

With two tower cranes visible from the side of facility along Champa Street, this third crane will operate on the roof, setting building materials in place as crews construct an 80,000 square foot multipurpose room, outdoor terrace and other supporting spaces.

The City of Denver said the rooftop expansion will offer convention-goers expansive views of the skyline and mountains.

The Colorado Convention Center expansion project was originally planned for 2019 but was halted by a bid-rigging scheme in 2018.

In 2018, the Denver City Attorney’s Office found that over the course of bidding on the project, there was an improper release of city documents, improper discussions of the project and the altering of approved project plans.

In December 2018, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said the concerns prompted the city to terminate its contract with Trammell Crow, the company that was providing program management services for the expansion project.

In July 2020, Greeley-based Hensel Phelps Construction was recommended by the City and County of Denver to move forward with designing and building for the expansion project.

In December 2020, the City of Denver announced it would receive a $9-million settlement to resolve claims against Mortenson Construction and Trammell Crow Company for violating the city’s public procurement rules during the early stages of planned renovation work at the convention center.

The Denver City Council first approved more than $21 million in contracts for the convention center expansion in early 2018, according to the Denver Business Journal.

