Water main project to cause lane closures near Cherry Creek

This project is expected to last through November 2021.

DENVER — Denver Water will begin a water main installation project near Cherry Creek Shopping Center starting Monday, July 26.

The project near East First Avenue and University Boulevard will lead to lane closures and construction traffic through November 2021.

Denver Water said that although traffic will remain open in both directions on East First Avenue, there will be various lane closures from University Boulevard to Marion Street, 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the project.

Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Signage will be placed and delays should be expected when traveling through the project area.

> Above video: Denver is changing the pH level of its water as part of its lead reduction plan.

The project is part of the Lead Reduction Program, in which Denver Water will replace customer-owned lead service lines with copper water lines, at no direct charge to the customer, when discovered during a project.

For more information on Denver Water’s Lead Reduction Program, please visit denverwater.org/lead.

DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:

Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area

Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe

Operates and maintains 20 dams

Operates and maintains 22 pump stations

Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks

Operates and maintains four treatment plants

Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles

