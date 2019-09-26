AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora held a grand opening celebration Thursday morning for the Stephen D. Hogan Parkway.

Located in northeast Aurora, the Stephen D. Hogan Parkway will fully open in the morning hours of Friday, Sept. 27.

The new road creates a connection to the existing 6th Avenue east of Tower Road, and extends eastward about two miles, connecting to the existing 6th Parkway at E-470 to the east.

The project also added a roadway bridge over Sand Creek, a modification to the Triple Creek Trail and new intersections at Picadilly Road and at State Highway 30.

The parkway closes a gap in the existing street network, improving the reliability and efficiency of the transportation system, according to the City of Aurora.

The city says starting Friday, travelers in the area will have improved access and emergency response to communities east of E-470, better highway access and reliability of travel to Buckley Air Force Base, and reduced travel time and vehicle miles.

The previous project name, Sixth Avenue Parkway, was changed to Stephen D. Hogan Parkway in honor of late Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan, who died of cancer in May 2018.

Hogan served as mayor of Aurora from 2011 until his passing. His time as mayor was preceded by 24 years on the city council.

Construction of the new road began in August 2018.

For more information, visit AuroraGov.org/Hogan Parkway.

