Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon closed after crash

The highway was closed after a van hit a pedestrian near Tunnel 1 in the canyon.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon was closed Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a pedestrian, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash was reported to CSP at about 6:40 a.m., according to Master Trooper Gary Cutler with CSP.

The pedestrian was conscious and breathing, Cutler said. The condition of the driver involved in the crash is unknown.

Video above: Sky9 over the scene of the crash on Highway 6, Thursday morning.

The crash happened near Tunnel 1 in the canyon, Cutler said.

Sky9 was over the scene and saw the vehicle involved had gone down an embankment and landed on a trail below.

Highway 6 was closed at Highway 93 as crews were on scene. Cutler did not have an estimate on how long the road would be closed Thursday morning.

