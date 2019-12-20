GOLDEN, Colo. — US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon is expected to be closed for hours Friday evening following a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a Toyota 4-Runner.

The crash happened around 1 p.m., according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The driver of the Toyota was killed.

The highway is closed between CO 119 and Interstate 70, according to CSP. There is no estimated time for when the road is expected to reopen.

CSP has not released any other details of the crash.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS