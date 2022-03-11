EB I-70 to temporarily close west of Denver on Sunday

A planned closure on eastbound Interstate 70 could impact travel in Colorado's High Country this weekend.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colorado — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) will close the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Sunday, March 13 in Eagle County.

Starting at 8 a.m., the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Exit 147 (Eagle Interchange) will close for approximately three hours.

CDOT said crews will be working to recover an overturned semi on its side next to the roadway that was involved in a previous crash.

While the closure is only expected to last three hours, the highway could remain closed for a longer period, due to unforeseen problems removing the semi.

CDOT and CSP will have a detour in place Sunday for eastbound traffic. All vehicles will be required to exit the interstate at Exit 147 and take a detour onto eastbound U.S. Highway 6 for approximately 10 miles where travelers can merge back onto eastbound Interstate 70 at Wolcott.

CSP asks travelers to plan accordingly and expect their commute will be longer than normal if traveling in the area at the time of the closure.

"When driver's get stressed, rushed, or agitated, we know that is the time when mistakes and crashes happen," said CSP Sergeant Troy Kessler. "Slow down, take a deep breath, enjoy the views, and drive with consideration for others. After all, that's what you want, right?"

For road closure updates, visit cotrip.org or download the COtrip Planner app.

