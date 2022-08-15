x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

CO 52 to close for two weeks in Weld County

CDOT is working to resurface a two-mile stretch of roadway on CO 52 southeast of Keenesburg.
Credit: Jerry Sliwowski - stock.adobe.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Highway 52 in Weld County will close for two weeks.

CO 52 will be fully closed to thru traffic between CR 77 and CR 69 southeast of Keenesburg starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT said it needs to close the road for two weeks as part of a resurfacing and culvert replacement project on CO 52 and CO 79.

From Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Monday, Aug. 22, CO 52 will be fully closed to thru traffic between CR 77 and CR 69.

As a detour, CO 52 will turn northbound onto CO 69, to CR 16, to south on CR 77 to rejoin CO 52.

Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation
Tuesday, Aug. 16, through Monday, Aug. 22, CO 52 will be fully closed to thru traffic between CR 77 and CR 69.

Tuesday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Sept. 2, the detour will move from CR 77 to CR 73.

CDOT will detour CO 52 northbound onto CO 69, to CR 16, to south on CR 73 to rejoin CO 52.

Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation
Tuesday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Sept. 2, the detour will move from CR 77 to CR 73.

RELATED: H, R light rail travelers will need to ride shuttles this week

RELATED: RV crashes into donut shop, injures 4 in Lakewood

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

RV crashes into Winchell's Donut House on Colfax Ave

Before You Leave, Check This Out