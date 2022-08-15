CO 52 to close for two weeks in Weld County

CDOT is working to resurface a two-mile stretch of roadway on CO 52 southeast of Keenesburg.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Highway 52 in Weld County will close for two weeks.

CO 52 will be fully closed to thru traffic between CR 77 and CR 69 southeast of Keenesburg starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT said it needs to close the road for two weeks as part of a resurfacing and culvert replacement project on CO 52 and CO 79.

From Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Monday, Aug. 22, CO 52 will be fully closed to thru traffic between CR 77 and CR 69.

As a detour, CO 52 will turn northbound onto CO 69, to CR 16, to south on CR 77 to rejoin CO 52.

Tuesday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Sept. 2, the detour will move from CR 77 to CR 73.

CDOT will detour CO 52 northbound onto CO 69, to CR 16, to south on CR 73 to rejoin CO 52.

