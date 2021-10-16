Expect road closures on Saturday for Colfax Marathon

The Colfax Marathon will cause traffic disruptions in Denver and Lakewood through Saturday afternoon.

DENVER — The Colfax Marathon runs on Saturday morning for its 15th year, and drivers should try to avoid the Colfax Avenue corridor in Denver and Lakewood through mid-afternoon.

The marathon started at 6:45 a.m. at City Park and is scheduled for about six hours.

The course goes west on Colfax Avenue through Denver and Lakewood to Garrison Street, then circles back. Also, 17th Street will be closed through downtown Denver.

Anyone who needs to cross the Colfax Avenue corridor between Kipling Street and Colorado Boulevard in Denver will need to take Interstate 25 to avoid road closures.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said that bus and train service will experience detours between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

D, H and L light rail (Saturday only):

D and H Lines will not serve Colfax at Auraria Station through the downtown loop.

D and H Lines will continue to serve the 10th-Osage Station and will detour to serve Auraria West Station, Empower Field at Mile High Station, Ball Arena-Elitch Gardens Station and Union Station.

The L Line will not be in service, and customers are encouraged to use bus Route 43 as an alternative option.

Customers looking to connect to downtown can take the Free MallRide to/from Union Station.

No impacts to RTD rail service are expected to occur Sunday.

Bus routes:

Oct. 16 only: the following bus routes will be temporarily detoured in many areas, and will be allowed to cross the marathon route when possible: 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 24, 28, 30, 38, 43, 44, 48, 51, 52, 76, 83L.

Oct. 17 only: routes 20 and 24 will also have a minor detour around the event from 9 to 11 a.m. during the Colfax 5K race.