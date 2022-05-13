Roads to close for Colfax Marathon this weekend

The race will cause road closures in the Denver/Lakewood area on Saturday and Sunday.

DENVER — More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the 16th annual Colfax Marathon in Denver this weekend.

The annual event includes a marathon, half marathon, 10 mile, 5K and the nation’s largest marathon relay. Racers from all over the country come to the Mile High city to compete in the races.

With thousands of people expected to attend the event this weekend, multiple roads around the Denver and Lakewood area will be closed for multiple hours as runners pass through the neighborhood.

This Sunday, May 15th from 6am to noon, is the @runcolfax Marathon & that means that travel will be impacted. As we like to say, “Kipling is your friend” so please make your way there to get south of Colfax. A detour map is attached. 26th will get backed up, so plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/xsYrUK8YuP — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) May 13, 2022

The Denver Colfax Marathon website listed the following closures for this weekend:

Saturday road closure

York Street will have a partial closure in the northbound curb lane from 21st Avenue to 17th Avenue and a partial closure in the westbound curb lane from 17th Avenue to Steele Street from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday road closure

Traffic on York between Colfax and 23rd and on 23rd Avenue between York and Colorado Boulevard will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

17th Avenue from Detroit to York will be closed to vehicles from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Westbound Colfax Avenue from Elizabeth Street (just south of East HS) to Speer Boulevard will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Southbound and northbound traffic from Colfax to 17th Avenue on Raleigh will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Westbound Colfax Avenue from I-25 to Garrison in Lakewood will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The following streets will close at least one lane from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Lawrence Street from Speer to 17th Street, 17th Street to 17th Avenue, and 17th Avenue to Vine Street.

Vine Street from 17th Avenue to 22nd Avenue will be closed to north-south vehicles from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a one-lane closure on 22nd from Vine Street to Gaylord Street. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gaylord Street from 22nd to 21st Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The website says that Interstate 25 will be open Sunday and that it will be the best way to travel north or south on race morning. They also said that all east and west roads south of Colfax will also stay open.

9NEWS is a sponsor of the Colfax Marathon.

