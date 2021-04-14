'It just takes a second': Distracted driving causes 15,000 crashes a year

An average of 42 crashes a day on Colorado roads are caused by distracted drivers, according to CDOT.

COLORADO, USA — Distracted driving is the cause of about 15,000 crashes each year in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), which is leading an effort to combat the growing problem.

That averages out to about 42 crashes a day on Colorado roads that are related to distracted driving.

> The video above first aired in 2019 and it in a state trooper discusses the distracting driving dangers.

"I've been rear-ended in a brand new pickup three times within 10 months," said Bob Frank, who lives in Thornton. "And all three of the drivers were participating in distracted driving. They were on their phone and/or texting at the same time."

Frank is one of the people who shared his story as part of the campaign to draw attention to the dangers of distracted driving, which coincides with Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

CDOT has put up a life-size distracted driving display at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora to share the stories of people injured or killed by distracted drivers. The display was placed on April 14 and can be viewed for two weeks.

Standing behind the wheel of a fabricated car dashboard, viewers will look through the windshield and see what they should be focused on while driving: real people, with real lives.

A screen behind the windshield will highlight the stories of four distracted driving victims, each of whom has been personally affected by the actions of a distracted driver.

Craig Towler was struck by a distracted driver in July 2016, which led to the amputation of both of his legs.

"In the blink of an eye, I didn't even see it coming," said Towler. "I just remember an impact and looking down and seeing my legs shattered and pretty much just hanging on with skin. It just takes a second for your whole life to change."