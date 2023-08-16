Colorado State Patrol gives warning about motorcycle crashes

Investigators found that speed and lane violations were common factors in these fatal crashes.

DENVER — Fatal motorcycle crashes are on the rise in Colorado according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

"Recently we’ve had a rash of motorcycle fatalities and crashes out there. Usually when that happens, we want to make sure that we get a handle on that before it continues to get worse," Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

Last year, Colorado saw a record 149 fatal motorcycle crashes, according to CSP. The counties with the most fatal crashes were El Paso, Jefferson, Adams, Denver, and Arapahoe.

"A lot of that is a two-fault part, one is the motorcycle riders do not have the training that’s necessary to ride these motorcycles around here," Cutler said. "The other part is the public not noticing motorcycles."

Troopers have noticed fatalities seem to peak in the summer months and now warn all roadway users that they have noticed another wave of fatal crashes. This year, troopers have investigated 35 fatal motorcycle crashes, that resulted in 36 fatalities. Investigators found that speed and lane violations were common factors in these fatal crashes.

"Most times it comes down to speed, so if someone is going too fast a lot of times a motorcycle rider will drift out of the lanes," Cutler said. “Other times they’re drifting, or they just take both lanes. It just depends on if they’re not skilled enough or they’re pushing their limits with the motorcycle and losing control of it."

Master Trooper Cutler wants riders to slow down, follow basic rules and always drive in a manner that them to maintain proper lane and control of their motorcycle.

