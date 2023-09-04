Heavy I-70 mountain traffic expected for Labor Day

The Colorado Department of Transportation said to prepare for longer drive times in the mountains and offered some tips.

DENVER — If you are headed to the mountains for the long Labor Day weekend, get ready for a potentially long drive back to the Front Range.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) warned travelers this weekend to be prepared for congestion and longer drive times on mountain highways including Interstate 70 and on roads to the state's recreation areas.

"Labor Day traditionally begins a period of above average traffic and can be dangerous," CDOT said on social media.

CDOT offered some tips and things to know for Labor Day travel:

CDOT suspended all construction and maintenance projects from Friday through Tuesday to improve traffic flow. The only exception will be for emergency services.

For updates on traffic and road conditions, CDOT suggested downloading the COtrip planner app or using the COTtrip website.

Be safe by obeying speed limits, maintaining proper air tire pressure and avoiding distracted driving.

Watch out for pedestrians and bikes, and share the road with motorcycles.

