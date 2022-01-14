Expect heavy mountain traffic over MLK weekend, CDOT says

Snowstang is offering two-for-one roundtrip tickets through February.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reminding drivers to anticipate heavier-than-normal traffic as people hit the road over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Heavy traffic volume will likely be seen along Interstate 70 west of Denver and on other mountain highways for the next few days, CDOT said.

Following the holiday, CDOT expects traffic numbers to remain high through mid-April due to increased snow amounts and additional travel opportunities over the Presidents Day weekend and spring break.

As road conditions can change quickly this time of year, drivers can get updated road and weather information by calling 511 or by checking cotrip.org.

CDOT also reminded travelers about alternative transit options to Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain and Steamboat Springs. Snowstang is offering a two-for-one roundtrip ticketing option through February. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: ridebustang.com.

Keep up with the latest road conditions here:

9NEWS Traffic Map

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.