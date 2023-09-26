Colorado sees increase in pedestrian deaths in 2023

The Colorado Department of Transportation said 81 people have been hit by cars and killed in roadways across the state.

COLORADO, USA — The number of people getting hit and killed in our roads is at an all-time high, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Just this past weekend alone, there were four hit-and-runs in the metro area. Three of them were deadly.

It's become such a problem that CDOT is raising awareness with pedestrian safety reminders. Five of Denver and Aurora's busiest intersections will have plastic neon green signs with safety messages on them.

In Denver:

Wynkoop Street & 18th Street near Union Station

Federal Boulevard & Howard Place

Broadway and 6th Avenue

In Aurora:

E. Montview Boulevard & Ursula Street

E. 16th Place & Victor Street

It's a call to action, to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention to people walking, rolling, or biking in the roads.

"There are so many ways people are traveling on our city streets and you're in a two-ton vehicle. They're never going to win. That's why it's incumbent upon you as the driver to slow down, be aware and use caution," said Sam Cole, traffic safety manager with CDOT.

So far this year, CDOT said there have been 81 pedestrian deaths across the state. Denver county has the most with 19 people killed. Pedestrian deaths are up 12.5% percent across the state, according to data from CDOT.

Cole said Jefferson County has seen more than double the amount of pedestrian deaths this year compared to last, going from three last year to eight people killed this year. CDOT is also seeing increases in Pueblo and El Paso counties.

"For pedestrians, there's a lot of bad drivers out there," he said. "They're on their phones. They're tired. They might even be drunk. That's why you as a pedestrian have to be really careful. Keep your head's up when crossing the street. Stay off your phone. Never jaywalk, always cross at the green signal."

Cole said traffic deaths across the board are up, including those caused by drunk or distracted drivers. He said 15% percent of people killed in those situations are pedestrians.

