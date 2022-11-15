Colorado road conditions: Icy morning commute in Denver

Drivers will encounter slick, icy and snowy roads during the Tuesday morning commute.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A blast of frigid temperatures and a round of overnight snow have created a mess on the roads across parts of Colorado.

Light snow began falling late Monday night over portions of the Front Range and Denver metro area, as well as in the foothills and mountains.

Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick into the Tuesday morning commute.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urge travelers to slow down and use extra caution Tuesday morning.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.

Keep up with the latest road conditions here:

9NEWS Traffic Map

⚠️Roads becoming slick in spots ⚠️



Light snow is falling over the mountains, foothills, and portions of the I-25 Corridor. That will lead to slick roads overnight & into the Tuesday am commute. Plan accordingly, and safe travels by slowing down & using extra caution. #COwx pic.twitter.com/UJPyZHDhob — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 15, 2022

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

Live radar

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.