Troopers investigate fatal crash in Summit County

CSP is investigating a fatal, head-on crash, that happened along Highway 91 in Summit County.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead after a head on crash in Summit County Wednesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) spokesperson Master Trooper Gary Cutler told 9NEWS that two vehicles were involved in a head on crash along Highway 91, near mile post 8, at about 11 a.m.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved, both male, were transported to St. Vincent Hospital with unknown conditions, according to Cutler.

A passenger from one of the vehicles, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cutler said.

The road was closed for about an hour while crews responded to the crash, Cutler said.