16-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash near Commerce City

Colorado State Patrol is looking for the driver of a red Dodge Magnum, who left the scene after hitting and killing the girl.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A teenager was killed Tuesday after she was hit by a driver that left the scene of the crash.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of East 76th Avenue and Leyden Lane in unincorporated Adams County, near Commerce City, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). That is just outside Monaco Elementary School.

The 16-year-old girl was crossing 76th Avenue when a red Dodge Magnum hit her while she was in the crosswalk, CSP said.

Investigators are now looking for the driver who was traveling east on 76th Avenue before the crash. The vehicle will likely have damage to the front headlights, according to CSP, which also released this doorbell camera footage of the Dodge.

If you witnessed the crash, or have any information and have not spoken to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501. You can reference the case number as 1D231494.

