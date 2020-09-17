2 people shot inside car while driving on I-270 in Commerce City

A juvenile female and an adult male were injured in the shooting, police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Commerce City.

The shooting happened at just before 2:17 a.m., in the 6000 block of Highway 85, according to a release from Commerce City Police.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a grey sedan that had been shot multiple times and two people who had also been shot, police said in the release.

The driver of the vehicle was a juvenile female and the passenger who was injured was a man, according to the release.

Two other passengers were in the car at the time of the shooting, but were not injured, police said.

Police believe that the victims were shot at from the occupant of another vehicle as they were driving westbound on I-270, according to the release.

Investigators are still trying to determine where the shooting took place, to determine jurisdiction.

Northbound Highway 85 was restricted to one lane at East 60th Avenue and westbound I-270 was closed between Interstate 70 and Vasquez Boulevard, while the investigation continues, police said in the release.

Police advise travelers to avoid these two area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed ramps along westbound I-270 between I-70 and Quebec because of the scene, the department said in an early morning tweet.

Drivers were diverted on westbound I-70 to I-25 to avoid the scene, according to CDOT.

I-270 WB: Ramp restriction between I-70 and Exit 4 - CO 35; Quebec Street. I-270 Closed from I-70 to Quebec due to Police activity. Including ramps from I-70 WB, Central Park and Quebec all closed. Stay on I-70 WB to I-25 as alternate. https://t.co/fcKEEdT8Gm — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 17, 2020