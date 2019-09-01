A construction flagger was hit and killed by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon northwest of Denver, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Details at this time are extremely limited, but Trooper Gary Cutler with CSP said a Jeep hit and pinned the worker at 62nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

CSP could not say the age or gender of the person who was killed, but confirmed to 9NEWS the worker was employed by a private company and not the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area, which is in Berkley - east of Arvada.

It's too early to say if the person who was driving will be charged. It's unclear at this time what led to the collision.

This story is developing and will be updated.