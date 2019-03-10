AURORA, Colo. — The driver of a vehicle was struck by another driver after getting out of his or her car on northbound 225 following a crash, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Just before 1 p.m. a vehicle hit a wall or embankment, APD said. The driver of that vehicle got out and then was hit by another vehicle on the highway.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there's no word on the extent of his or her injuries. The driver who struck the victim stayed at the scene, according to police.

RELATED: Westbound I-70 closed at I-25 following pursuit of armed carjacking suspect

All lanes of northbound 225 were closed at Colfax Avenue due to the crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Two lanes reopened just before 2 p.m., according to APD.

Alternate routes include Chambers Road and Peoria Street, APD said in a tweet.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS