Crash closes portions of I-70, US 6 in Colorado mountains

A fire is burning off US Highway 6 in the area of the crash, firefighters said.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Portions of Interstate 70 and US 6 in Eagle County are closed Thursday afternoon due to a crash and fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The interstate is closed in both directions between Exit 163: Edwards and Exit 147: Eagle. US 6 is also closed in both directions between Eagle and Wolcott.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around noon on Highway 6 near mile marker 155, between Eagle and Wolcott. It involved a dump truck and an SUV, troopers said. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There's no word on the condition of the dump truck driver.

Troopers said the dump truck caught fire and went into the river. The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said a 5-7 acre fire is now burning along the highway.

New Fire: 🔥 Resources are responding to the #EagleRiverFire off of Hwy 6 near Mile Marker 155, between Eagle and... Posted by Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit on Thursday, September 7, 2023

A power pole was also knocked down, CSP said. Eagle County said people in the areas of Eagle, Edwards, Wolcott and Lake Creek may experience power outages.

There's no word on when the roads will reopen.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

